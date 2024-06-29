Kohli has a great chance to become a hero: Kaif ahead of India's clash against Proteas

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Ahead of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that talisman batter Virat Kohli has a great chance to become a hero.

The 35-year-old displayed a sluggish performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after a great run in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Kohli scored 75 runs at an average of 10.71 after taking part in all the matches for the Men in Blue. However, Virat Kohli was the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2024, scoring 741 runs.

Kaif shared a video on his official X account where he pointed out that even MS Dhoni was out of form in the 2011 ODI World Cup but played a 91-run knock in the final.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni was out of form in the 2011 ODI World Cup. He played an unbeaten 91-run knock in the final. His six over long-on off Kulasekara, is etched in everybody's mind. That's why I think Virat Kohli has a great chance to become a hero," Kaif said.

The former cricketer also talked about Kohli's century in the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens.

"He must forget that he is in poor form. He had hit a century when India last played South Africa in the ODI World Cup at Eden Gardens. He was brilliant that day and played very well, but he wasn't slogging that day but was playing the ball on merit with proper cricket shots," he added.

Virat Kohli needs to remember that even Dhoni didn't have a great World Cup in 2011 but he found form in the final. Small suggestion: He is too good a player to slog, he can play ball on merit and dominate any bowling attack. pic.twitter.com/OumwDIO7nP— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 28, 2024

The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Both teams have had a contrasting run in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

