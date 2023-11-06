Kohli talks of fans' role in players' success; listening to the National Anthem in a packed stadium

Mumbai, Nov 6 Virat Kohli, who scored his 49th century on his 35th birthday to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in ODI history, says that fans have played a key role in his return to form during the Asia Cup 2022 and his stunning performance against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Kohli, who had struggled for form for more than two years, made a resurgent return to form in the Asia Cup 2022, scoring 276 runs at an average of 92 in the T20 tournament, hitting a sensational 61-ball 122 against Afghanistan.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports show 'Believe: The Diwali Miracle', Kohli said fans played a crucial role in India winning an iconic clash with archrivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in 2022.

"The fact that I came back to play the Asia Cup, and the sort of phase I was in, it was space filled with content and I didn’t have any desperation of any sort, so I didn’t feel any pressure as I did before. I was only happy that I was again participating in a huge occasion such as this," he added.

"And I remembered a lot of things, there was Covid in between because of which fans were missed in the stadium, andI felt the rush of emotions come to me before match day which made me realise how big of an opportunity or a blessing this is for everybody and not just for the players but also for the fans, as these memories can only be created in an atmosphere for it and this atmosphere is created by the players, by situations as in this match (referring to India vs Pakistan game at MCG) and most importantly with the fans being in the stadium.

"If that day there weren’t so many people there, I feel this knock would not have much significance because a game turns into something more than a game because of the energy fans bring to it,” Kohli said.

In the interview, Kohli also spoke about experiencing the National Anthem in a packed stadium.

“It’s amazing. Of all the games that I have been part of in World Cups or big stages with India-Pakistan, this is one thing I can never forget - singing the national anthem in front of so many people and people singing it with you. And I’ll tell you why, because for me that is the one thing, that all your supporters and you as a team and all your management and everyone involved on the day in that game do together," Kohli said.

"All the other stuff whether it is batting, bowling or fielding it’s all happening separately, this is one moment where everyone’s energy is streamlined into one thing and the power of that is very special. It’s something to feel, it’s not something you can quite put into words but that’s why we get goosebumps and it’s the energy which makes us feel like that. One gets very few opportunities to experience and feel the energy like that in a moment,” the former India captain added.

The special interview will go deep inside the mind of Kohli, the man who today continues to make miracles happen as he scored his 49th ODI century on his 35th Birthday to equal the record held by his idol and the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar.

The conversation with Jatin Sapru unlocks the expectations he had of himself, memories he recalls and wants to forget and emotions of all kinds. It will also provide a sneak peek into how his mind was working as the situation was evolving.

Virat’s 2-part interview is a perfect gift for fans this Diwali from Star Sports as it completes 10 glorious years in India.

