Kohli vs Shaheen will be key battle in India-Pakistan game: Kaif

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 11 : The eagerly-awaited Super Four match at the Asia Cup between India and Pakistan will stretch into the second day after rain washed out most of the play on Sunday.

India reached 147/2 from 24.1 overs when the heavens opened on Sunday and no play was possible from that point despite the hard work of ground staff at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) will resume at the crease for India on Monday and every effort will be made for the match to be completed in full on the reserve day.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif offered keen insights into the upcoming clash between India and Pakistan.

Kaif delved into the high expectations placed on Virat Kohli as he faces Pakistan in the highly eagerly-awaited match. He highlighted Kohli's remarkable ability to overcome challenges and his stellar record against Pakistan, emphasizing that when Kohli takes to the field against Pakistan, his performances speak volumes.

"Overcoming challenges is one of Virat’s best qualities. That has become his habit. It’s a big match, and his record against Pakistan is great. Whenever he plays against Pakistan, his bat does the talking. And people have high expectations of him. People have expectations from someone who performs regularly. For newer players, as it is a big game, the expectations are not as high. But the senior players, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, if they fail, the fans don’t like it at all. There is no compromise on that; they have to perform with the bat and continue their form of the past two or three years and perform well at the World Cup also,” Kaif told Star Sports on 'Follow the Blues' show.

Kaif discussed the pivotal battle that cricket enthusiasts eagerly await – the battle between Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He provided valuable insights into Shaheen's game plan of bringing the ball in with pace and pinpoint accuracy, underscoring the significance of this showdown in the context of the greatest rivalry in cricket. Kaif also highlighted Virat Kohli's special quality of thriving in big matches and his aggressive approach, emphasizing that he won't shy away from taking on the opposition's bowlers.

“Shaheen will continue to bring the ball in, bowling his inswing. He has told himself that his game plan is very simple, bring the ball in and fast, whatever the batsman wants to do let him, his game plan is straightforward - bring the ball in, hit the pad and hit the stumps. So it will be exciting to see Virat Kohli in the form he is to take him on, it is the most key matchup of the game. What makes Virat special is his ability to play in the big matches, and he won't play on the back foot. Naseem Shah, Afridi or Rauf, whoever is bowling, don’t play on the back foot. If you get the chance, even on the first ball, look for the boundary."

The reserve day was added to this crucial Super Four match last week and is the only game at the Asia Cup - along with the final - with an option of being completed on an additional day.

