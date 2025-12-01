Kolkata: 70-foot iron statue of Messi unveiled, West Bengal Minister touts it as world's largest

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 11 : A 70-foot iron statue of football icon Lionel Messi, claimed as the biggest ever made of the Argentine superstar, has been completed by the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata.

The statue shows Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, and final surface work is currently underway. Monty Paul's team is carrying out the finishing touches, while the surrounding area is also being prepared.

West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose said the structure was completed in just forty days.

"This is a very big statue, 70 foot in height. There is no other statue of Messi this big in the world. Messi is coming to Kolkata, and there are a lot of fans of Messi," he told ANI.

Referring to previous football legends who visited Kolkata, he said, "Before him, there were (Diego) Maradona, (Emiliano) Martinez, Ronaldinho (Gaucho) of Brazil, they all have come here. In Sreebhumi, everybody came."

He added, "We built this statue in 40 days. Monty Paul made it ready. People were saying that we have a statue of Maradona, so why won't there be one of Messi."

Bose also said the timing felt significant ahead of the 2026 World Cup. "Messi will like this statue. Inauguration will be on the 13th virtually from Kolkata," he said.

He confirmed that the structure would be fully completed within the next couple of days, saying, "It will be completed fully by day after tomorrow." He then acknowledged the support of state authorities and added, "The government has helped us a lot."

According to Sree Bhumi organisers, Messi will inaugurate the statue virtually on December 13, as he will not be able to attend in person due to security and law-and-order concerns. They expressed hope that the large-scale tribute will be appreciated by football fans across West Bengal.

A football fan said, "Messi is coming here, and we will be able to see him. This is great for us. We are delighted about the statue that has been made here. I have no words to express about him (Lionel Messi). The entire world knows Messi. It feels so great to see Messi play... We are awaiting his arrival. We are very excited."

Another fan added, "First, I would like to congratulate and thank Minister Sujit Ghosh for making the largest Messi statue. This is the pride of Kolkata. Messi is God. He is worshipped across the world. So, I am emotional. We will see God the day after tomorrow. It will be like a dream come true."

