Kolkata Knight Riders register elusive feat of fewest defeats for team in IPL season

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 : After being crowned the champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered the record of the fewest defeats for a team in a single edition of the tournament.

KKR lifted their third title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer after thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the tournament with an 8-wicket win.

In IPL 2024, the Kolkata-based franchise conceded only three defeats. Shreyas Iyer's side lost only against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Earlier, Rajasthan Royals conceded three losses in the 2008 season and held the record for the fewest defeats for a team in an IPL season.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians had three outright defeats in IPL 2020 but lost twice in super over.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with the big buy Mitchell Starc justifying his hefty price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell (3/19) was the top bowler for KKR. Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 run-target in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) shined for KKR in the final match of the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor