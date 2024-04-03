Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

DC and KKR are locking horns against each other in the 16th encounter of the IPL 2024. The Kolkata-based franchise are currently second in the points table with four points from two matches. Capitals are placed seventh with just two points from three matches.

Both teams are entering the game after winning their last games against their opponents. DC defeated five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs on March 31 and Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets on March 29.

"We'll bat first. The wicket looks like a belter, no drastic change in the wicket when compared to the last game. It's been quite a journey...Anything can happen on a given day, it's important to stick to the process. We've Sunil (Narine) coming in and going after the bowlers in the first 6 overs, so his role is very clear and the rest know what's expected of them. One change - Angrish Raghuvanshi comes in," Iyer said after winning the toss.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant asserted that they would have batted as well as the wicket can get slower.

"We would have batted first as well, could get a bit slower. It was nice to be back with the group, but I'm not thinking too far ahead. The bowlers did a great job, the fast bowlers, and we'd like them to do it once again. Not thinking about the team combination for the first two games, but we've had people working hard in the nets. We just need to keep doing the right things - one change, Mukesh is injured and he's replaced by Sumit," Pant stated at the time of the toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed.

