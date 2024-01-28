Brisbane [Australia], January 28 : West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite on Sunday praised young pacer Shamar Joseph and called him a "superstar".

The Caribbeans made history at the Gabba as they have clinched a win in a Test match on Australian soil after 27 years.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Brathwaite said that Joseph would do great things for the Caribbeans in the future.

He added that the Caribbeans would learn a lot from the 8-run win against Australia in the second Test match.

"He's a superstar. I know he'll do great things for the West Indies in the future. Just his belief is incredible, he told me that he won't stop bowling till we win it. Very proud of the guys, they showed a lot of fire and heart, especially after the first Test. Very nice to see how they put in a fight, especially the batters. We can only learn from this win. I believe the more the better, that's how we learn. I would love more Test cricket for sure."

Recapping the Test match, the Gabba fortress has been breached again as the Caribbeans clinched their first Test win on Australian soil after 27 years.

Even though Steven Smith stayed unbeaten in the second inning to score 91 runs off 146 balls, but his effort went in vain as the Aussies failed to reach the 216-run target. The fourth day of the second Test match started with Smith and Cameron Green opening for the Aussies, as the hosts stood at 60/2. However, the batters could not make a solid partnership in front of the Caribbean bowling attack.

Joseph made the first breakthrough of the day as he dismissed Green for 42 runs in the 31st over. In the same over, he removed star Aussie batter Travis Head for a duck to take an early advantage.

As the session went on Joseph displayed a lion-hearted performance and removed the Australian top order by dismissing Mitchell Marsh (10 runs from 12 balls), Alex Carey (2 runs from 5 balls), Mitchell Starc (21 runs from 14 balls), and Pat Cummins (2 runs from 8 balls) within 43rd over.

