Kraigg Brathwaite to lead inexperienced 15-player West Indies squad for Australia tour

St. John's [Antigua], December 21 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) named Kraigg Brathwaite as the skipper of a 15-player squad for their upcoming Australia tour.

The series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, will comprise two red-ball fixtures.

With hopes of improving their position in the World Test Championship table, Brathwaite wil lead a squad that includes seven uncapped players for their second series of the WTC cycle.

West Indies currently sit in the sixth spot following a draw and a loss against India earlier this year.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph has been named as Brathwaite's deputy as West Indies look to conquer Australia with a new-looking side.

The seven uncapped players include batter Zachary McCaskie, wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach; all-rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair, as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

The likes of Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers are skipping the series to focus on domestic white-ball opportunities.

Even after missing out on their key players, Chief Selector, Desmond Haynes believes the squad chosen is more than capable of playing a good brand of cricket in Australia.

"The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players. However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year, which has unearthed significant talent throughout the region," Haynes said in a statement form CWI.

"The selected players have passed each test given to them and must now be given the opportunity to showcase their skills in the Test arena. Australia away is always a challenge, but we are confident in our team," Haynes added.

The two-match Test series for the coveted Frank Worrell Trophy will kick off on January 17 in Adelaide. The second Test clash will be played on January 25 in Brisbane.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie.

