Krishnappa Gowtham Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

India and Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has retired from all forms of cricket. The 37-year-old announced his decision on Monday after a 14-year professional career. Gowtham made the announcement at the Karnataka State Cricket Association office in Bengaluru. He was joined by his parents, wife and daughter. KSCA president and former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad was also present and praised Gowtham’s journey. However, no official statement has been released yet by either Gowtham or the KSCA.

Gowtham last played competitive cricket in September 2024. Since then, he has been associated with the game as a cricket expert with Star Sports. He has now formally ended his playing career.

Gowtham represented India in one ODI. He enjoyed major success with Karnataka across formats in domestic cricket. He was known for his big hitting and clever off-spin bowling and built a strong name at the domestic level before making an impact in the IPL.

He made his Ranji Trophy debut for Karnataka against Uttar Pradesh on November 17, 2012. The 2016–17 Ranji Trophy season proved to be a turning point in his career. He picked up 27 wickets in eight matches and became a key part of Karnataka’s bowling attack. In the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy, Gowtham scored his maiden first-class century against Assam in Mysuru.

Gowtham played 59 first-class matches and 68 List A games for Karnataka. He took over 320 wickets across these formats and also contributed useful runs down the order. In T20 cricket, he featured in 92 matches and claimed 74 wickets at an economy rate of 7.18.

In the Indian Premier League, Gowtham represented Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. He played 36 IPL matches, scoring 247 runs and taking 21 wickets.