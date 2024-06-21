KSCA announces return of Maharaja Trophy T20 third edition

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], June 21 : Following the success of two consecutive editions of the Maharaja Trophy, the Karnataka State Cricket Association announced the return of the marquee tournament on Friday. The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, will take place between August 15 to September 1 with all matches to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Present at the launch ceremony were Raghuram Bhat, President of KSCA, BK Sampath Kumar, Commissioner of Maharaja Trophy and Vice-President of KSCA, Joint Secretary Shavir Tarapore and Chief Guest and Indian cricketing legend E.A.S Prasanna, along with the respective franchise representatives.

The tournament will see the defending champions, Hubli Tigers, and last year's runners-up, Mysore Warriors, battling it out alongside the Gulbarga Mystics, the Bengaluru Blasters, the Mangaluru Dragons and Shivamogga Lions.

Lauded as the country's premier domestic T20 league, the Maharaja Trophy will feature Karnataka's finest players including the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Vyshakh Vijaykumar, Krishnappa Gowtham and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Continuing the format introduced last year, The Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will retain the franchise-based model for the 2024 season. This exciting format will allow teams to build strong identities and cultivate local talent. To ensure continuity, franchises will be granted the opportunity to retain players from their previous squad. Following the retentions, a player auction will be held ahead of the competition featuring a pool of over 700 talented cricketers vying for a coveted spot on a Maharaja Trophy franchise.

Notably, the previous edition of the Maharaja Trophy saw franchises aggressively pursue the finest players in the state at the auction. Abhinav Manohar went to the Shivamogga Lions for 15 Lakhs to emerge as the most expensive player while ace opener Mayank Agarwal was picked by the Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters for a second campaign at a price of 14 Lakhs. The left-handed Devdutt Padikkal was also purchased by the Gulbarga Mystics for 13.2 Lakhs and the experienced Manish Pandey's services was sought by the Hubli Tigers for 10.6 Lakhs.

Raghuram Bhat, President of KSCA said, "We are thrilled to bring back the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 for its third edition. This year's tournament is set to be the most exciting yet, with a fantastic lineup of teams and players. We are committed to providing a platform for both seasoned and emerging talent to showcase their skills, and we believe this event will be a great celebration of the rich legacy of cricket in Karnataka."

BK Sampath Kumar, Commissioner of Maharaja Trophy and Hon. Vice President of KSCA said "KSCA has a rich tradition of championing the most captivating format of the game. We have had two successful editions of the Maharaja Trophy, and we are committed to carrying forward this legacy by nurturing cricket, promoting player development, and aspiring to become the premier domestic league in India."

Expressing his excitement ahead of the tournament, E.A.S Prasanna said, "It is wonderful to be here to unveil the Maharaja Trophy. KSCA has provided a platform for aspiring cricketers, and this can be a stepping stone for them to make their way to the IPL and maybe even the Indian team. I am really looking forward to their performances."

The Broadcast partners for the Tournament are Star Sports 2, Star Sports Kannada and OTT Partner is FanCode.

