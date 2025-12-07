Kuldeep Yadav receives 'Impact Player of the Series' award following stellar performance in ODI series against SA

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 7 : India's spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav received the "Impact Player of the Series" for the recently concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Yadav finished as the highest wicket taker in the ODI series, which India won 2-1, with nine scalps to his name in three fixtures at an average of 20.77 and best figures of 4/41.

"In a series where the bat dominated, he showed his class with the ball. Presenting the Impact player of the series- Kuldeep Yadav," BCCI wrote in an Instagram post.

Yadav continued his fine run against South Africa in ODIs, registering his fifth four-wicket haul against the Proteas in the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday.

Now in 16 ODIs against South Africa, the spinner has taken 36 wickets at an average of 17.58, with a strike rate of 21.3 and an economy rate of 4.95.

He has five four-fers against SA, the most by an Indian bowler against any team in ODIs, surpassing four each for Zaheer Khan vs Zimbabwe and Mohammed Shami vs West Indies.

While receiving the medal, Yadav praised Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal for their brilliance with the bat in the third ODI. Jaiswal scored his maiden ODI hundred, while Rohit and Kohli scored half-centuries to guide India to victory.

"Nothing much to say from my side. But congrats to Virat bhai and Jaisu [Yashavi Jaiswal]. He played an unbelievable innings today. Yeah, let's enjoy this," Kuldeep said after receiving the medal.

Jaiswal, who scored 18 and 22 in the first and second ODIs of the series, respectively, despite getting good-looking stars, brought up his ton off 111 balls. He remained not out on 116 off 121 balls, having hit 12 fours and two sixes, helping India win the match for nine wickets and clinch the series 2-1.

Kohli also continued his fine run at Visakhapatnam, ending the series against South Africa in a dominant fashion with an imposing 65* run knock in the third and final ODI on Saturday. During the final ODI at Visakhapatnam, Virat scored 65* in 45 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

Now at Visakhapatnam, Virat has scored 652 runs in eight matches and innings at an average of 108.66, with a strike rate of 103.49, including three centuries and three fifties, with a best score of 157*.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor