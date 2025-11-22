Kuldeep Yadav Strikes, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton for 35 on Day 1 of IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Kuldeep Yadav picked up a crucial wicket immediately after tea on Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. The left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed Ryan Rickelton for 35, caught behind by captain Rishabh Pant. Kuldeep bowled a flighted delivery that drifted in and spun away from the batter. Rickelton went forward for a drive and edged the ball to Pant. The wicket came in the 28th over of South Africa’s first innings, shortly after Bumrah had removed Aiden Markram for 38.