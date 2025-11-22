Kuldeep Yadav Strikes, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton for 35 on Day 1 of IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Kuldeep Yadav picked up a crucial wicket immediately ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 22, 2025 13:20 IST2025-11-22T13:18:43+5:302025-11-22T13:20:36+5:30

Kuldeep Yadav Strikes, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton for 35 on Day 1 of IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati (VIDEO) | Kuldeep Yadav Strikes, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton for 35 on Day 1 of IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati (VIDEO)

Kuldeep Yadav Strikes, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton for 35 on Day 1 of IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati (VIDEO)

Next

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Kuldeep Yadav picked up a crucial wicket immediately after tea on Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. The left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed Ryan Rickelton for 35, caught behind by captain Rishabh Pant. Kuldeep bowled a flighted delivery that drifted in and spun away from the batter. Rickelton went forward for a drive and edged the ball to Pant. The wicket came in the 28th over of South Africa’s first innings, shortly after Bumrah had removed Aiden Markram for 38.


 

Open in app
Tags :Kuldeep YadavRyan rickeltonIND vs SAIND VS SA Live StreamingIndia Vs South AfricaIndia National Cricket TeamSouth africa men's playersRishabh PantJasprit BumrahCricket NewsViral videoguwahati