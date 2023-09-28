Labuschagne replaces injured Agar as Australia makes last-minute change in World Cup squad

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Australia has been forced to make a late change after all-rounder Ashton Agar got ruled out of the World Cup due to calf concerns, and experienced batter Marnus Labuschagne has been called in as his replacement.

Australia finalised their squad on Thursday which was the final day for submission of squads as all countries participating in the World Cup had to submit their final squads to the ICC by September 28, as changes after that date were only allowed with permission from tournament organisers.

Labuschagne missed out on Australia's preliminary 15-player squad for the World Cup, but his fortune changed following some of his recent eye-catching performances in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, the 'Baggy Greens' have decided to stick with Travis Head who remains unlikely to feature in the early games for Australia due to a fractured hand.

Earlier this month, Travis Head picked up the injury during Australia's tour of South Africa. But despite the injury concerns he has maintained his place in the squad.

"There has been one change to the original preliminary squad of 15 announced a month ago with Marnus replacing Ashton. This was a tough call but unfortunately, we couldn’t carry both Travis and Ashton into the tournament with the injuries they have. We have made the decision to carry Travis through the early stages with the aim of him being available around the mid part of the tournament," Australia's chief selector George Bailey said as quoted from ICC.

The absence of Ashton Agar will mean Australia will head to the World Cup with just one specialist spinner in their squad. Experienced all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is likely to support Adam Zampa as the other spin option.

Australia World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor