"Lack of unity" in Pakistan team among topics discussed during PCB's Connection Camp

Lahore [Pakistan], September 24 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief operating officer Salman Naseer acknowledged that lack of unity among the team and management was a part of the discussion during the Connection Camp held here.

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the Pakistan team, the PCB decided to host a Connection Camp on Monday aimed at establishing a clear and unified vision for the future of Pakistan cricket.

Pakistan's star cricketers, including white-ball captain Babar Azam, Test skipper Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, attended the camp.

Along with the players, white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten and red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie were also present during the camp.

Salman revealed that the discussions held in the camp revolved around the issues and the lack of unity in the team.

"The session was about this that we openly and candidly accept and identify [issues] and ask for a commitment from each other, demand it, on how we can improve our performances and how we work together as a team. Our unanimous view was that we need to resolve this going forward and need to identify how we do it," Naseer said during a press conference.

"Where the talk is of unity, it wasn't only about the team. It was between the team and management and how we can work together to do things more successfully. These were definitely part of the discussions. We talked about planning, we talked about workload management," Naseer acknowledged.

Naseer didn't dwell on the details of the conversation that took place during the camp. He asserted that the talks centred around what the PCB's vision is and how they will achieve it.

"Everyone is feeling that the performances of players and management can be better. The idea was to sit together and identify issues and what could be better. What our vision is, and how do we get there?" Naseer added.

Pakistan players are currently featuring in the country's domestic One Day Cup competition. After the conclusion of the competition, Pakistan will play three Tests against England next month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor