Lanka Premier League: All you need to know about fourth edition of tournament

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 29 : The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 21, 2023. This will be the fourth edition of the highly anticipated league which will feature some top stars from global cricket fighting for the coveted title.

As per a press release from LPL, the matches will be held across two venues Colombo and Kandy for the 2023 edition.

The season will see the participation of five teams - Colombo Strikers captained by Niroshan Dickwella, Dambulla Aura captained by Kusal Mendis, Galle Titans led by Dasun Shanaka, B-Love Kandy captained by Wanindu Hasaranga and the defending champions Jaffna Kings will be led by veteran Srilankan allrounder Thisara Perera.

The fourth edition will also feature top International stars like David Miller, Babar Azam, Chris Lynn and Shakib Al Hasan who will be entertaining the fans in the league along with top-class Sri Lankan players like Mahesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Angelo Mathews.

The teams will be facing each other twice in a round-robin league format in group-stage games starting from July 30. The top four teams on the points table will qualify for the playoffs which will begin on August 17 and the final will be played on August 20 with August 21 kept as a rain reserve day.

*Team Captains

-Colombo Strikers: Niroshan Dickwella

-Dambulla Aura: Kusal Mendis

-Galle Titans: Dasun Shanaka

-Jaffna Kings: Thisara Perera

-B-Love Kandy: Wanindu Hasaranga

*Squads

-Colombo Strikers

Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dananjaya, Movin Subasinghe, Lahiru Udara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lorcan Tucker, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Yashodha Lanka, Angelo Perera

-Dambulla Aura

Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Hassan Ali, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Hayden Kerr, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Binura Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Sachitha Jayatilake, Janith Liyanage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Treveen Mathews, Shahnawaz Dahani, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Wanuja Sahan, Kavindu Pathirathne, Ravindu Fernando, Alex Ross, Manelker de Silva, Praveen Jayawickrama

-Galle Titans

Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Kumara, Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Ashan Priyanjan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Mithun, Minod Bhanuka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Avishka Perera, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Sonal Dinusha, Vishwa Fernando, Anuk Fernando

-Jaffna Kings

David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Asanka Manoj, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Hardus Viljoen, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Zaman Khan, Ashan Randika, Rathnaraja Thanuradan, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne

-B-Love Kandy

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Hasnain, Dushmantha Chameera, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Haris, Navod Paranavithana, Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Chathuranga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Aamer Jamal, Malsha Tharupathi, Thanuka Dabare, Lasith Abeyratne, Avishka Tharindu

Fixtures:

July 30, Sunday: 7 PM: Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers - Colombo

July 31, Monday : 3 PM: Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura - Colombo l 7 PM: B Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers - Colombo

August 1, Tuesday : 3 PM: Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings - Colombo l 7 PM: Galle Titans vs B Love Kandy - Colombo

August 2, Wednesday: Rest Day

August 3, Thursday: Rest Day

August 4, Friday: 3 PM: B Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura - Kandy l 7 PM: Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings - Kandy

August 5, Saturday : 3 PM: Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura - Kandy l 7 PM: B Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings - Kandy

August 6, Sunday: Rest day

August 7, Monday : 3 PM: Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans - Kandy l 7 PM: Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings - Kandy

August 8, Tuesday : 3 PM: Galle Titans vs B Love Kandy - Kandy l 7 PM: Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers - Kandy

August 9, Wednesday: Rest day

August 10, Thursday: Rest day

August 11, Friday: 7 PM: Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans - Colombo

August 12, Saturday : 3 PM: Jaffna Kings vs B Love Kandy - Colombo l 7 PM: Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers - Colombo

August 13, Sunday : 3 PM: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans - Colombo l 7 PM: Colombo Strikers vs B Love Kandy - Colombo

August 14, Monday: 7 PM: B Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura - Colombo

August 15, Tuesday: 7 PM: Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans - Colombo

August 16, Wednesday: Rest Day

August 17, Thursday : 3 PM: Qualifier 1 ( 1 vs 2 ) - Colombo l 7 PM: Eliminator ( 3 vs 4) – Colombo

August 18, Friday: Rest day

August 19, Saturday: 7 PM: Qualifier 2 ( looser QF 1 vs Winner Eliminator ) - Colombo

August 20, Sunday: 7 PM: Final - Colombo

August 21, Monday: Rain Reserve Day

The Lanka Premier League 2023 will be telecasted live on Star Sports network, and the Live stream will be available on the Fancode app.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor