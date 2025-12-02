Lanka Premier League gets bigger with addition of sixth franchise, seasion 6 to start from July 10 next year

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 2 : The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to go bigger, bolder, and louder in 2026, with the addition of a sixth franchise with season six confirmed for July 10 to August 5.

The expansion marks a major step in the league's evolution, reinforcing its status as one of the region's fastest-growing T20 tournaments and a key fixture on the global cricket calendar, as per a press release from LPL.

With the island nation buzzing ahead of a packed international cricket calendar early next year, the LPL will ride that wave of excitement to deliver a refreshed, high-energy spectacle. The sixth edition promises more games, more stars, and more local talent on showall wrapped in the vibrant, fast-paced style that has made the league a mainstay in Sri Lanka's sporting calendar. It is an evolution perfectly encapsulated by the presence of "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle, whose larger-than-life energy as the official Brand Ambassador mirrors the league's vision to be bigger, bolder, and better than ever before.

A collaboration between Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and IPG Group, the tournament continues to play a pivotal role in elevating domestic cricket while attracting international talent and investment to the country's sporting ecosystem.

Samantha Dodanwela , Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League, said: "The Lanka Premier League has always captured the spirit of Sri Lankan cricketpassion, skill, and entertainment. As we expand to six teams, the 2026 edition promises to be our biggest and boldest yet. The July-August window gives us the perfect stage to showcase world-class cricket at a time when the country is already alive with T20 fever. Fans can look forward to an electrifying few weeks that celebrate the best of the game."

The 2026 edition will feature six franchisesColombo, Dambulla, Galle, Jaffna, Kandy, and a new entrant to be unveiled sooncompeting across key national hubs before the playoffs decide the champion. Over three weeks of high-octane action, fans can expect world-class cricket, star-studded lineups, and the unmistakable energy of the Universe Boss adding to the spectacle as the LPL gears up for its biggest season yet.

Anil Mohan , Founder and CEO of IPG Group, said: "We are proud to continue our collaboration with Sri Lanka Cricket in delivering a world-class tournament that keeps raising the bar each season. From league management and operations to global broadcast and marketing, our goal has always been to make the LPL a benchmark for franchise cricket in the region. With six teams now in the mix, we are confident that the 2026 season will set new standards for quality, competition, and fan engagement."

Since its inception in 2020, the Lanka Premier League has successfully staged five editions, fast becoming one of South Asia's most exciting T20 tournaments. The Jaffna franchise has dominated the league's early years with four titles, while other sides continue to push for regional glory, ensuring fiercely contested cricket every season.

