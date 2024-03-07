"Last couple of Test matches have been disappointing": Southee ahead of 2nd Test against Australia

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 7 : New Zealand skipper Tim Southee on Thursday said that the last couple of matches have been disappointing for his team and he would like to take more wickets.

New Zealand will host Australia for the second Test match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

"There's no hiding from the fact that the last couple of Test matches have been disappointing. I know that. I'd always like more wickets. And hopefully, there's some to come," Southee was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

"You always want to be performing at your best and I think there's no hiding from the fact that the currency we deal in as a bowler is wickets, and the last three Test matches I haven't got the wickets I would have liked," he added.

In the first Test match against Australia at Wellington, Southee picked up just two wickets at an average of 69.00.

"I still feel like there's more to it. There's roles within that as well. I have probably not been where I should be as the most experienced bowler seamer in the side. But like everyone, each week you're trying to get better. Each week you're trying to go out and put your best foot forward. Prepare as well as you can to give yourself the best chance and that's the same over the last couple of days. I've done that," he added.

Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon helped Australia clinch a 172-run win over the Kiwis in Wellington in the first Test.

