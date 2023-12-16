"Laughter, banter, joy": Celebration in Indian women team's dressing room after historic Test win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Emotions were all-time high in the dressing room of the Indian women's cricket team after the hosts secured a resounding victory against England by 347 runs, a record triumph margin (in terms of runs) in women's Test cricket.

On the back of a dominant display with bat and ball in the first innings, India had secured a massive lead of 292 runs. However, the Indian women decided against enforcing the follow on last evening and decided to extend their advantage on the scoreboard.

Players and staff were seen smiling, hugging each other and celebrating while the head coach Amol Muzumdar was all praised for the all-round India's performance.

Laughter, banter & joy! ☺️ 😎 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 right after #TeamIndia's historic Test win over England 👏 👏 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 🎥 🔽 #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/eUux8ukSNQ — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 16, 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday posted a video to social media to share India's celebration, in which the players indulged in laughter and joking while hoping to receive a party from Player of the Match Deepti Sharma.

Head coach Muzumdar also joined in the fun, but not before praising every team member for their contributions to the triumph.

Deepti Sharma was the star of the match as she single-handedly dismantled England batters and returned with a figure of 9 for 39 and scored 87 runs. The all-rounder was awarded the Player of the Match award for her returns.

Recapping the match, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodriguez, and Smriti Mandhana hit attacking knocks to help India reach 186/6 in 42 overs. India declared before the third day of play, having already set a massive target of 479.

England were startled by the new ball combo of Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar after seeing off the first six overs. With her new ball talents, she plagued the England hitters and took three wickets. Vastrakar scythed through England's top order, reducing the team to 68/4 by the 15th over.

Deepti took charge thereon and along with Rajeshwari Gayakwad finished the England innings at 131. India's margin of victory was the best in terms of runs in women's Tests.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India team will now face off against Australia for a one-off Test at Wankhede from December 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor