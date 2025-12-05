Laura Wolvaardt smashes record T20I hundred as SA crush Ireland

Cape Town [South Africa], December 5 : South Africa women's cricketer Laura Wolvaardt smashed an unbeaten 115 off just 56 deliveries the fastest T20I century by a South African woman to power the hosts to a commanding 220/2 in their 20 overs in the first T20I of the three-match series against Ireland, as per Wisden.

With South Africa batting first at Newlands, Wolvaardt brought up her half-century in just 24 balls and took just 28 more deliveries to reach her century. She ended with a career-best 115* off 56 balls, smashing 15 fours and four sixes. Having also scored a century against Sri Lanka in 2024, she now joins an elite group of 10 Full Member players with multiple women's T20I hundreds.

Sune Luus offered solid support with an 81 off 51 balls as South Africa amassed 220/2 in 20 overs - their highest-ever total in the format. The score eclipsed their previous long-standing record of 205/1 set against New Zealand in Potchefstroom in 2010.

Wolvaardt, who topped the scoring charts at this year's Women's ODI World Cup as South Africa finished runners-up, has been in outstanding form. Her last five international knocks now stand at 90, 31, 169, 101 and 115*. Both of her centuries prior to the one against Ireland came in the World Cup final and the semifinal, respectively.

With her 52-ball century, Wolvaardt now owns the record for the fastest women's T20I hundred by a South African, eclipsing Lizelle Lee's 59-ball effort against Thailand at the 2020 T20 World Cup. Only 12 players worldwide have reached the milestone faster, with the all-time record held by West Indies' Deandra Dottin, who blasted a 38-ball century against South Africa in 2010.

Coming to the match, South Africa defeated Ireland by 105 runs. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, South Africa's formidable batting line-up posted a daunting total of 220 for 2 in their 20 overs. The Irish chase faltered dramatically from the outset, eventually being bowled out for just 115 in 18 overs.

