Laura Wolvaardt’s Blazing 169 Powers South Africa to 319/7 in ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-Final vs England

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Skipper Laura Wolvaardt produced a stunning knock of 169 runs to help South Africa post 319 for seven against England in the first semifinal of the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Opening the innings, Wolvaardt scored her runs off 143 balls. She struck 20 fours and four sixes in a commanding display that anchored South Africa’s batting effort.

🚨 Change of Innings! 🚨#TheProteas Women finish their 50 overs on a massive 319/7! An incredible surge in the final 10 overs added 117 runs to the total. What carnage in Guwahati! 💥🙆‍♂️



Tazmin Brits added 45 from 65 balls, while Marizanne Kapp contributed a quick 42 from 33 deliveries. In the final overs, Chloe Tryon played an unbeaten knock of 33 from 26 balls to push South Africa past the 300-run mark.

For England, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the standout bowler with figures of four wickets for 44 runs.

Brief scores: South Africa 319 for 7 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 169, Tazmin Brits 45, Marizanne Kapp 42; Sophie Ecclestone 4/44).