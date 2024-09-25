"Learning from legends": Akash Deep on playing with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 25 : Indian cricketer Akash Deep recently shared his experiences and insights about playing alongside cricketing legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the pre-match press conference ahead of second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park starting from Friday.

Rohit Sharma-led India clinched a massive 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The young cricketer spoke with great admiration for his illustrious teammates, emphasizing the invaluable lessons he has learnt from them.

"They are legends of the game," Deep said, reflecting on his time with Kohli and Sharma. "Still, the dedication they show and the hard work they put in every day... I have been learning about dedication and hard work from Virat and Rohit," Deep said in the press conference.

He expressed his gratitude for playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, highlighting the supportive and pressure-free environment Sharma fosters.

"I consider myself lucky to play under Rohit Sharma. He has never put me under any pressure. He has always backed me to play freely. I never felt that I am playing international cricket. He makes everything simple," Deep shared.

When discussing his overall approach to the game, Deep emphasized the importance of staying grounded and focused.

"I'm not thinking too far ahead. I try to keep things simple and not put myself under pressure," he said.

Reflecting on the dream of every young cricketer, Deep remarked, "Every kid dreams about playing for India. The goal is always to live up to the standards."

In a lighter moment, Deep recalled a childhood memory of Green Park Stadium, where he imagined the surroundings would be lush and green, given its name. On a serious note, he assessed the pitch, describing it as not very helpful or docile.

Akash Deep's reflections offer a glimpse into his journey and growth as a cricketer, shaped by the mentorship of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

