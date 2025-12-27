"Learning from moments that went well": Bethell reflects on match-winning role in Boxing Day Test

Melbourne [Australia], December 27 : England finally found something to cheer about in a tough Ashes campaign as they registered a four-wicket win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. While the Ashes had already slipped away, the victory helped England claw back some pride, with Australia still leading the series 3-1.

Chasing a target of 175 on a surface offering pace and movement, England's young batter Jacob Bethell played a crucial role with a fluent 40 off 46 balls. His innings came at a vital juncture and helped steady England's chase against a quality Australian attack.

Reflecting on his contribution, Bethell said the focus was always on impacting the result.

"It was lovely to come in and have an impact, and what matters most is that it contributed to a win," he said.

Coming up against Mitchell Starc, Bethell admitted the challenge was intense despite prior experience.

"I've faced him a little before, so I kind of knew what to expect, but it definitely feels a lot quicker when it's nipping around. Still, a great experience to test yourself in conditions like that," he noted.

Bethell was also candid about the adjustments he made between the two innings.

"First innings, I probably didn't commit enough to my plans and didn't have enough conviction," he said.

"In the second innings, it was pretty clear, especially chasing a tricky total, that we had to be more proactive, put their bowlers off their lengths early, and stick to that approach," Bethell added.

One of the talking points of Bethell's knock was his audacious reverse scoop early after the tea break.

Explaining the shot, he said, "Yeah, it wasn't the best hit, but with the keeper up and third man quite wide, I thought that was the best thing to get back into rhythm quickly and trust my options."

Sharing the dressing room and the middle with senior players made the moment even more special for the young batter, particularly his time alongside Joe Root.

"Yeah, pretty surreal. I'd bumped into him a few times on the circuit before and our dads actually played together, so it's pretty special to share a Test match experience with him now," Bethell said.

"Would've loved to finish the job together today, but just to be out there with him was unbelievable," he noted.

Looking ahead, Bethell believes this innings could be a defining learning moment in his career.

"I think it's about taking confidence, learning from the moments that went well, and understanding what worked under pressure. Hopefully, it's something I can build on for the rest of my career," he said.

While the Ashes urn will remain with Australia, England's Boxing Day victory and Bethell's composed performance offered a glimpse of a promising future amid an otherwise challenging series.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue (5/45) took England's first-ever Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul at MCG, as Australia were skittled out for 152 runs in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) and Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) being the top scorers for Australia. Neser also shared a half-century stand with Cameron Green (17) before a run out triggered another collapse ending in an all-out.

England was bundled out for 110 in 29.5 overs in their first innings, with Harry Brook (41 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six). A mix of England's 'Bazball' approach failing yet again and the pitch being absolutely unplayable for batters gave Neser (4/45) and hometown hero Scott Boland (3/30) easy wickets. England trailed by 42 runs.

In their second innings, Australia failed to make an impact, once again highlighting the pitch's venomous, treacherous nature. Only Travis Head (46 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (24* in 39 balls, with a four) crossed the 20-run mark as England bundled them out for just 132 runs in 34.3 overs. Aussies led by 174 runs, setting an easy 175 to win for England. Brydon Carse (4/34) and skipper Ben Stokes (3/24) were the top bowlers for England.

In the run chase, England started well with a half-century stand between Zak Crawley (37 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (34 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and a 47-run stand for the third wicket between Crawley and Jacob Bethell (40 in 46 balls, with five fours). Australia did fight back a bit, reducing England from 112/2 to 165/6, but the pair of Harry Brook (18*) and Jamie Smith (3*) guided their team to a memorable win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor