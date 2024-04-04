Learnt a lot throughout IPL last year, says GT Pacer Mohit Sharma

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 4 : Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma said that he has learnt a lot from the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his franchise.

The Gujarat-based franchise will lock horns against the Punjab Kings in their upcoming fixture of the IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Currently, Sharma is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of the IPL with 6 wickets to his name at an average of 15.50.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Sharma said one has to follow their instincts when they are bowling under pressure.

"Not just that last over, I learnt a lot throughout the IPL last year. If you talk about just those two deliveries, I can say this when you are under pressure, your subconscious mind dominates. That shouldn't happen, and you have to follow your instinct. I learnt that aspect from those two balls," Sharma said.

He revealed that when the Titans display a bad performance, they talk about it in the dressing room rather than proving themselves on the ground.

"It depends on how your fellow players see you after a bad performance. That decides whether you feel good or bad. In this team, over the last three years, if you have a bad performance, we don't talk about it. The rectification happens on the ground, not in the dressing room. That maintains confidence levels," he added.

After winning two of their three matches in the IPL 2024, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans stand in fifth place in the standings with four points at a net run rate of -0.738.

GT Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Shubman Gill (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Sai Sudharsan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Spencer Johnson, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade.

PBKS Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

