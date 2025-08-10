LEGEN-Z T10 to be held in Ghaziabad from August 11

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)[India], August 10 : The much-awaited inaugural edition of the LEGEN-Z T10 League will now be held at Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad, from August 11 to August 16. The change in venue and schedule has been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the tournament and to provide players and fans with the best possible cricketing experience.

The league will see cricketing legends Herschelle Gibbs, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ross Taylor and Aaron Finch leading the six franchise teams. Joining them will be former international stars including Makhaya Ntini, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh and Asghar Afghan, as well as 74 talented Indian players handpicked from grassroots trials conducted across the country.

These Indian players discovered from the gullies and tennis ball tournaments of the nation will now share the field with global icons they once idolised on television. This transformation, from "Gali Se TV Tak", represents the very essence of the LEGEN-Z T10 League.

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin said the concept of LEGEN-Z T10 League gives grassroots players the opportunity to share the field with international legends. He highlighted that initiatives like these not only entertain but also nurture the next generation of cricketers.

"The concept of the LEGEN-Z T10 League is exceptional giving grassroots players the opportunity to share the field with international legends. It's initiatives like these that not only entertain but also nurture the next generation of cricketers, inspiring them to dream bigger and aim higher," said Azharuddin.

Meenakshi Aggarwal, Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), LEGEN-Z T10 League, said: Our vision is to make cricket more inclusive, more aspirational, and more connected to the grassroots.

"We are excited to bring the LEGEN-Z T10 League to Ghaziabad and can't wait to see players showcasing their skills at Nehru Stadium."

The league will feature back-to-back triple-headers every day, culminating in a Grand Finale on August 16 under the lights at Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad.

Full Squads:

Team MP Spartans: Herschelle Gibbs (Captain), Lakshita Ranasinghe, Rashard Fuller, Makhaya Ntini, Akshay Rathod, Surjeet Singh Deol, Pavan Bhardwaj, Honey Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Rohit Manjhi, Abhishek Pathak, Dinesh Kumar, Rohit, Amey Shinde, Prashant V K, Ashish Gavit

Team Southern United: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Martin Guptill, Brown Williams, Parwinder Awana, Nayeem Mohammed, Mandeep Awana, Nilimesh Roy, Shivam Kulthe, Gupta Manish, Akash Kumar, Yuvraj Rao, Akbar Baig, Kalvick Ray, Adnan Bin Khalid, Ravi Swami, Jay Kumar

Team Royal Challengers Delhi: Ross Taylor (Captain), Keith Ingram, Praveen Kumar, Anureet Singh, Fazil Ali, Nimesh Patel, Abhishek Yadav, Kohinoor Turki, Ravi Kumar Dixit, Kshitij, Pandurang Magar, Shivesh Pandey, Mohammad Yasir, Yuvraj Uike, Arjun Vasita, Vijendra Singh Nagarwal

Team Rajasthan Raiders: Shaun Marsh, Eddie Lilele, Jerome Chinia, Ashish Goyal, Ved Prakash Manda, Shubham Rastogi, Anas Kaagzi, Vijay Meena, Himanshu Kumar, Abhishek Bhati, Saurabh Pandey, Nikhil Singh Pawar, Nafish, Atul Chandela, OMSAI Rathod

Team Mumbai Stars: Asghar Afghan, Thandi Thasabala, Paveen Kumar, Rishi Dhawan, Shaurya Chakre, Rajendra Sakpal, Himanshu Gautam, Tushar Dangodra, Nikhil Patil, Mayank Walia, Ankit Raj, Surjeet Tinku, Nitish Vishwakarma, Chintan Vavadiya, Abhay Pratap Singh, Sachin Paswan

Team Bengal Tigers: Aaron Finch (Captain), Christofer Mpofu, Sudeep Tyagi, Yassen, Mohd Hussain, Umang Sethi, Kevin Rodrigues, Mohammad Mujtaba, Refar Ali, Mohammad Naaz, Sorabh Soni, Pramod Kumar, Avinash Rana, Raj Shekhar Malik, Manas Dutta, Vipin Verma, Priyanshu Pratap.

