New Delhi [India], August 24 : Following Shikhar Dhawan's announcement to retire from international and domestic cricket, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya were among the many cricketers who congratulated him for his remarkable career.

The 38-year-old brought the curtains down on his memorable career by taking to Instagram and sharing an emotional message to announce his decision. He thanked everyone who supported him in his remarkable career, which saw him earn various accolades.

Moments after his announcement congratulatory messages from fans started to outpour. Former and current cricketers wished Dhawan for the future that lies ahead of him.

"Congratulations @shikhardofficial paa. All the best for what the future holds for you," Iyer wrote on Instagram.

"Only the best for you Shikhi paa. Congratulations on a wonderful career," Hardik wrote on Instagram.

"Fantastic players, fantastic person. Thank you for all your contributions to Indian cricket. You have made us very proud. May this journey bring you happiness, love and peace," RP Singh wrote on Instagram.

"Legend of the game. Congratulations on a wonderful career Shikhi paa," Krunal Pandya wrote on Instagram.

The 38-year-old didn't embark on his cricketing journey in the way he would have eventually hoped for. During India's ODI clash against Australia, Clint McKay managed to slip past the ball through the gap between pad and bat to force Dhawan to return to the dugout with a two-ball duck.

The Visakhapatnam crowd fell silent, but it was only the beginning of Dhawan establishing himself as a modern-day white-ball great.

In 167 ODI appearances, the southpaw produced swashbuckling performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

In the longest format of cricket, where he stitched up memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan garnered 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6. His Test career was laced with seven tons and five half-centuries.

In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

