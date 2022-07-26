Legendary Former Australia selector Laurie Sawle passes away at 96

Former Australian chairman of selectors and Western Australia opening batter Laurie Sawle has passed away at the age of 96 in Perth, announced Western Australian Cricket Association on July 26. The effective and graceful administrator was one of the driving forces behind the Australian national team in the 80s and 90s.The former WA opener made his first-class debut for Western Australia at the age of 29, scoring 1701 runs at 28.83 in 35 matches, including one century, while working as a teacher at Kent Street High School. But Sawle was renowned for his administrative duties after retiring from his playing career.

“WA Cricket is deeply saddened by the passing of Western Australian cricketing great Laurie Sawle AM and sends its heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Western Australian Cricket Association said in an official statement. He was the national selector of the Australian team for 13 years between 1982 and 1995, handing debuts to Steve and Mark Waugh, Mark Taylor, Ian Healy, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Damien Martyn, Justin Langer, and Matthew Hayden, among others, shaping the golden generation of Australian cricket. He was also the man behind the selection of Dennis Lillee and Rod Marsh in first-class cricket, two cricketers who went on to become legendary figures for the Australian team. He was awarded the Order of Australia in 1992 for his immense contribution to Australian cricket as a cricket administrator. He was awarded the ICC Volunteer Recognition medal in 2009. The Laurie Sawle medal is awarded to WA cricket’s best male player each year, in recognition of his contribution to WA.

