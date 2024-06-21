Legends Intercontinental T20 appoints Arun Pandey as Chief Operating Officer and Chairman

New Delhi [India], June 21 : The Legends Intercontinental T20 announced the appointment of Arun Pandey as its Chief Operating Officer and Chairman ahead of the inaugural season scheduled to take place in Texas, USA in August.

"We are thrilled to have Mr Arun Pandey join us as COO and Chairman," said Saurabh Bhambri, Founder of Brosid Sports as per an LLC release.

"His leadership and vision will be crucial as we move through this exciting time of development for the league. We have no doubt that LIT20 will soar to new heights and enthrall cricket enthusiasts everywhere under his direction," added Saurabh.

Arun Pandey, the visionary and brainchild behind the Legends Intercontinental T20, conceived the league with the aim of introducing new generations to cricket legends, allowing fans to relive the golden era of the sport. Under his leadership, the league promises to turn back the clock, bringing the iconic moments and players of yesteryears back to the forefront of the cricketing world.

Welcoming Arun Pandey to the team, Rahul Hudda, Director of Brosid Sports said, "We are thrilled to welcome Arun Pandey to our team. His appointment coincides with LIT20s preparations for its inaugural season which promises exhilarating cricket action and top-notch entertainment."

Arun Pandey with his robust background in sports management and marketing will bring a wealth of leadership and experience to LIT20. Being an experienced executive, Arun has managed legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the past and has been the acclaimed producer of Bollywood blockbuster and for India Captain's biopic, MS Dhoni -The Untold Story. Arun also founded the Rhiti Group, an integrated sports and entertainment conglomerate in 2007.

Excited about shouldering his new responsibility, Arun Pandey said, "I am eager to take an exciting role at Legends International T20. I am looking forward to working closely with Brosid Sports LLC team and we hope to provide our fans and stakeholders with an outstanding experience."

Arun Pandey will bolster the league's vision and make sure the forthcoming season is carried out successfully.

