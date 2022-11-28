Legends League Cricket returns as LLC Masters in February 2023

After the success of 2 seasons, Legends League Cricket is back with next season from February 27 to March 8 in 2023 which would be played in Qatar and Oman.

It would be called LLC Masters and feature 3 teams as played in season 1 as India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants.

India, Asia and World teams to have 60 Top legends including Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan, Shane Watson, Pathan and many more.

While the recently concluded season 2 of Legends League Cricket that had 4 Franchise owned teams with 85 legends and was played in India, the upcoming season is a repeat of the first season which had former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into 3 Teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world saw the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best during both the seasons.

"I loved to be in the Cricket field with Manipal Tigers playing LLC-2 and it would be great to go back into the field with the upcoming LLC Masters," Harbhajan Singh said in a statement released by Legends League Cricket.

Harbhajan successfully led India Maharajas against the World Giants team in the exhibition game played at Kolkata as part of season 2 commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence.

Irfan Pathan said, "Excited to announce that I'll be back in action again playing Legends League Cricket in February. And this time playing for Team India so I am really looking forward to it."

"It was fun in September/October playing for Bhilwara Kings, and now I am getting ready for the LLC Masters to play for the World team," Shane Watson said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor