Legends League Cricket Season 3 to be played in India and Qatar

New Delhi [India], March 12 : Legends League Cricket announced its next season on Tuesday, which will be played in India and Qatar from September 11 to October 5 this year.

After a super successful season two that ended in December 2023, the return of Legends League Cricket in India with an expanded line-up of matches across two countries is expected to generate a lot of enthusiasm, as per a press release from LLC.

During the last season in India, some of the top players who quit international cricket like Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor to name a few, played for the season as well apart from 110 other cricketers.

Manipal Tigers under Harbhajan Singh had won the second season played in December 2023. The retention policy of the teams will be announced soon along with the new Player Draft Pool.

Ravi Shastri, the Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said, "Bring it on, the World class competitive cricket is always welcome. With more matches, more legends will join the game and much more fun is expected on the field. This is what a fan like me would want. We expect to make the league one of the best experiences for the fans and cricketing fraternity in this category. The league is experiencing significant growth and positive changes, season on season. With the next one in India and Qatar, it is likely to contribute to its popularity and appeal further."

Raman Raheja, Co-founder and CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "Expansion from 4 teams to 6 teams last year helped the league become more competitive and fun. This time there would be 34 matches and the league will add more players in this season."

Six teams played the last season: Bhilwara Kings, Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Southern Superstars and Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

