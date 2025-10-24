Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Naman Ojha, Chaitanya Bishnoi to lead teams in Mayor's New World T20

Florida [USA], October 24 : The upcoming Mayor's New World T20 has announced the complete list of four squads for its inaugural edition, set to take place from November 5 to 16 at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, as per a release.

The four participating franchises, Florida Hurricanes, New York Cavaliers, California Steelers, and Chicago Raiders, will feature a mix of international stars, experienced campaigners, and promising talents from around the world, according to the release from Mayor's New World T20.

Leading their respective sides will be former West Indies opener Lendl Simmons (Florida Hurricanes), Dwayne Smith (New York Cavaliers), former Indian cricketer Naman Ojha (California Steelers), and Chaitanya Bishnoi (Chicago Raiders).

Speaking on the announcement, founder of the league, Brijesh Mathur, said, "We're thrilled to unveil all four squads for the inaugural Mayor's New World T20. Apart from the captains, we also have seasoned international stars such as Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Kevon Cooper, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Ashley Nurse joining the League. I'm confident that Mayor's New World T20 will offer high-quality cricket and a fantastic experience for fans," as quoted from a release by Mayor's New World T20.

Wicket-keeper batter Denesh Ramdin, all-rounders Rayad Emrit, Kevon Cooper, and Christopher Barnwell from the West Indies; fiery pacers Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards will also play in the League. Sri Lankan talents Angelo Perera and Dilshan Munaweera and former Indian cricketers such as Pawan Negi, Rishi Dhawan also add immense experience and global flavour to the tournament.

The Mayor's New World T20 Cricket League will witness 57 players, including international cricketers from India, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

Team Squads

Florida Hurricanes: Lendl Simmons (Captain), Johann Jeremiah, Ian Dev Singh, Mayank Tehlan, Angelo Perera, Denesh Ramdin, Damion Joachim, Rayad Emrit, Shawn Findlay, Sheldon Cottrell, Christopher Barnwell, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Tariq Mohammad.

New York Cavaliers: Dwayne Smith (Captain), Chadwick Walton, Tanmay Mishra, Prannav Chettipalayam, Anirban Majumdar, Bryan Gayle, Kevon Cooper, Navin Stewart, Kesrick Williams, Syed Najaf, Baltej Singh, Praveen Gupta, Junaid Siddiqui, Shawej Khan.

California Steelers: Naman Ojha (Captain), Sheldon Jackson, Dilshan Munaweera, Amila Malamige, Bali Nayaik, Rohan Ebanks, Pawan Negi, Subodh Bhati, Fidel Edwards, Daren Powell, Dave Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Pawan Suyal, Sarabjit Ladda.

Chicago Raiders: Chaitanya Bishnoi (Captain), Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Lahiru Milantha, Omari Williams, Manpreet Singh Grewal, Imran Khan, Manan Sharma, Roshon Primus, Vikas Tokas, Rishi Dhawan, Kennar Lewis, Alderman Lesmond, Nisarg Patel, Aakarshit Gomel, Utkarsh Jain.

