"Let's play with fire....": Ishan Kishan joins SRH, expresses excitement for next season

New Delhi [India], November 24 : India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan expressed excitement at joining Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that he is ready to "play with fire" with the 'Orange Army'.

Kishan found a new home in Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL mega auction ongoing at Jeddah on Sunday.

The bid began on Rs 2 crore, and MI straightaway got into action to ensure a reunion. Punjab Kings joined the action for the in-demand explosive wicketkeeper batter. As the bid escalated to Rs 5 crore, MI pulled out, and Delhi Capitals decided to have a taste of the action.

The back and forth continued, but PBKS stood in the firm position of taking away Kishan, with the bid standing at Rs 10 crore. As things looked almost done and dusted, SRH arrived to add more firepower to their batting unit. They landed the winning bid, which stood at Rs 11.25 crore.

Speaking in a video by SRH, Kishan said, "Hi Hyderabad, I'm super stoked to be joining this incredible team and be part of this amazing franchise. Looking forward to work with each one of you and Orange Army, let's play with fire."

Ishan Kishan is all set to fuel up the orange fire 🔥#TATAIPL #TATAIPLAuction #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/ZbDNxys3JK— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 24, 2024

Ishan has represented Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians (MI) in his IPL career since his debut in 2016. He has scored 2,644 runs in 105 matches at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of 135.87, with 16 fifties. His best score is 99. He was a vital part of MI from 2018-2023, scoring 2,325 runs in 89 matches at an average of 29.80, with a strike rate of 136.84 and 15 half-centuries. His best score is 99.

In 61 matches for India across all formats, he has scored 1,807 runs at an average of 33.46, with a century and 14 fifties. His best score is 210. In 32 T20Is, he has scored 796 runs at an average of 25.67 and a strike rate of 124.67, with six fifties and best score of 89.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction from Sunday to Monday is all set to be two of the most intriguing days of this year's cricketing calendar, with several international stars having entered the auction, records expected to be broken and the possibility of some unexpected crossovers. A total of 574 players have been shortlisted from an initial pool of 1,574 names. These players will go under the hammer from November 24-25 in Jeddah. The list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor