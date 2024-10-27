Lewis' ton guides West Indies to eight wicket win over Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], October 27 : An explosive century from comeback man Evin Lewis helped West Indies secure a eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI, earning their first win on Sri Lankan soil after 2005.

Sri Lanka still won the series by 2-1. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in this 23-overs-per side match due to rain.

Openers Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando gave the Lankan Lions a fine start as they were dealing in boundaries against West Indies bowling attack.

However, all-rounder Roston Chase put an end to their partnership at 81 runs, catching and bowling Fernando for 34 in 50 balls, with four boundaries and a six.

Another half-century followed between Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, with Nissanka bringing up his fifty in 58 balls, with seven fours and a six.

A run-out by Alzarri Joseph put an end to Nissanka's knock of 56 in 62 balls, with eight fours and a six. Sri Lanka was 138/2 in 21.3 overs.

Mendis reached his half-century in just 19 balls, with nine fours and a six.

Sri Lanka ended their innings at 156/3 in their 23 overs, with Kusal (56 in 22 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Charith Asalanka (6 in three balls, with a six).

Chase and Sherfane Rutherford took a wicket each for the Windies.

West Indies got a revised target of 195 runs in their 23 overs and openers Brandon King and Evin Lewis. Asitha Fernando got the wicket of Brandon early for 16, with Kamindu Mendis taking a catch. WI was 36/1 in 5.4 overs.

West Indies reached the 50-run mark in 6.4 overs.

Skipper Shai Hope and Lewis put on a 72-run partnership, with WI reaching the 100-run mark in 13.5 overs. Lewis reached his half-century in 34 balls, with five fours and a six. However, Shai was dismissed for 22 runs in

WI reached the 150-run mark in 18.3 overs.

Lewis reached his fifth ODI hundred in just 61 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. He sealed a memorable win for the Windies alongside Sherfane Rutherford, who scored his third successive half-century in just 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes.

Besides Ashitha, Dilshan Madhushanka also took a wicket for SL.

Evin earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor