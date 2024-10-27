Lewis' ton guides West Indies to eight wicket win over Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], October 27 : An explosive century from comeback man Evin Lewis helped West Indies secure a ...

By ANI | Published: October 27, 2024 11:46 AM2024-10-27T11:46:08+5:302024-10-27T11:50:03+5:30

Lewis' ton guides West Indies to eight wicket win over Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI | Lewis' ton guides West Indies to eight wicket win over Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

Lewis' ton guides West Indies to eight wicket win over Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

Next

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], October 27 : An explosive century from comeback man Evin Lewis helped West Indies secure a eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI, earning their first win on Sri Lankan soil after 2005.

Sri Lanka still won the series by 2-1. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in this 23-overs-per side match due to rain.

Openers Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando gave the Lankan Lions a fine start as they were dealing in boundaries against West Indies bowling attack.

However, all-rounder Roston Chase put an end to their partnership at 81 runs, catching and bowling Fernando for 34 in 50 balls, with four boundaries and a six.

Another half-century followed between Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, with Nissanka bringing up his fifty in 58 balls, with seven fours and a six.

A run-out by Alzarri Joseph put an end to Nissanka's knock of 56 in 62 balls, with eight fours and a six. Sri Lanka was 138/2 in 21.3 overs.

Mendis reached his half-century in just 19 balls, with nine fours and a six.

Sri Lanka ended their innings at 156/3 in their 23 overs, with Kusal (56 in 22 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Charith Asalanka (6 in three balls, with a six).

Chase and Sherfane Rutherford took a wicket each for the Windies.

West Indies got a revised target of 195 runs in their 23 overs and openers Brandon King and Evin Lewis. Asitha Fernando got the wicket of Brandon early for 16, with Kamindu Mendis taking a catch. WI was 36/1 in 5.4 overs.

West Indies reached the 50-run mark in 6.4 overs.

Skipper Shai Hope and Lewis put on a 72-run partnership, with WI reaching the 100-run mark in 13.5 overs. Lewis reached his half-century in 34 balls, with five fours and a six. However, Shai was dismissed for 22 runs in

WI reached the 150-run mark in 18.3 overs.

Lewis reached his fifth ODI hundred in just 61 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. He sealed a memorable win for the Windies alongside Sherfane Rutherford, who scored his third successive half-century in just 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes.

Besides Ashitha, Dilshan Madhushanka also took a wicket for SL.

Evin earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app