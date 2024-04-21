"Life is good": Yuzvendra Chahal hits fifty in turf cricket ahead of IPL 2024 clash against MI

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 21 : Ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was seen scoring a fifty in the turf cricket match on Sunday.

MI will be locking horns with RR on Monday. The five time champion is at the sixth spot in the points table, with three fours and four losses. They won their previous game against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, RR is at the top of the points table, with six wins and a loss, giving them 12 points. They won their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Royals posted a video on their official X (formally Twitter) handle with a caption: "Saw Jos bhai's 107* in Kolkata. Also Yuzi bhai's 50* in Jaipur. Life is good." In the video, the Rajasthan players were seen playing a turf cricket match.

Saw Jos bhai’s 107* in Kolkata. Also Yuzi bhai’s 50* in Jaipur. Life is good 👍 pic.twitter.com/EuUeTbhuW2— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 20, 2024

The Hardik Pandya-led side is currently at the top spot in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points with winning six out of their seven matches in the ongoing season. The table toppers have a net run rate of +0.677 in the 17th edition of the IPL.

RR squad for IPL 2024: Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore.

MI squad for IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor