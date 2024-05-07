Lifting T20 World Cup is my goal, says pacer Mohammed Siraj

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 : India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj said on Tuesday that winning the ICC T20 World Cup this year as part of Team India is his goal.

The T20 WC will start on June 1 this year and will be a chance for India to end their ICC trophy drought following their heart-breaking loss to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup last year in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Insider Show hosted by comedian Danish Sait, Siraj said, "It is your blessings (to the host) that I have been named in the T20 World Cup squad. It is every player's dream that they want to play for their country, especially in the World Cup. Every morning I wake up...I manifest that I am lifting the World Cup trophy. It is my goal."

The World Cup will be held in USA and West Indies.

Siraj has represented India in 10 T20Is, taking 12 wickets at an average of 27.83, with the best figures of 4/17.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Siraj has blown hot and cold, taking just eight wickets in 10 matches at an average of 44.00, with the best figures of 2/26.

Siraj also spoke about giving his prize money to the groundsmen during last year's Asia Cup in September, during which India's matches were held in Sri Lanka rather than the original host Pakistan.

The Sri Lanka leg of the tournament was affected by rains and faced many lengthy interruptions. Groundsmen earned a lot of praise from players and fans for their hard work to make sure that the playing surface was back to normal in the shortest time possible and fans got their money's worth with some quality cricket. In a gesture of praise and respect, Siraj gave his prize money after winning the tournament to the groundsmen.

Speaking about his gesture, Siraj said that his parents had always taught him to help people.

"So, I had the same thoughts because it was raining there and they were bringing covers. They worked so hard. So, I realized how hard they have worked hard and they are not wearing anything in the rain, so it was easy decision," he added.

India are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9, 2024, at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15, respectively.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

