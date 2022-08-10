Lisa Keightley resigns as England Women's head coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday have announced that England Women’s Head Coach Lisa Keightley is set to leave her role at the end of the summer after informing the ECB she wouldn’t be seeking a contract extension.

Keightley has been in the role since January 2020, taking the team to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the final of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. Keightley’s last series will be September’s visit of India. The ECB will now begin the recruitment process for the new England Women Head Coach.