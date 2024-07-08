"Living a dream...": Jasprit Bumrah on T20 WC triumph, celebrations

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 8 : Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah expressed happiness at India winning the ICC T20 World Cup and the celebrations since then, saying that he has been "living a dream".

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Taking to Instagram, Bumrah said, "I am so thankful for the last few days. I've been living a dream and it has filled me with happiness and gratitude."

Bumrah earned the 'Player of the Tournament' award thanks to his crucial spells throughout the tournament, taking 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 11.86 and an economy rate of 4.17, with the best bowling figures of 3/7.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital Delhi to a warm welcome from fans who awaiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

From the airport, the team went for a stay at the ITC Maurya hotel where a special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy was cut at the hotel to celebrate the win. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the stars who took part in the cake-cutting.

After the cake-cutting, Team India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg and had breakfast with him. During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

Following their meet with PM Modi, the players departed for Mumbai. In Mumbai, Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it. Men in Blue went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants and claps from passionate fans.

At the stadium, Men in Blue were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crores by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers. Players also talked about their win, and performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

