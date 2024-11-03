Livingstone's blitz guides England to 5-wicket win in 2nd ODI, series levelled

St Johns' [Antigua], November 3 : An explosive century from stand-in skipper Liam Livingstone and half-centuries from Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell powered England to a five-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI on Saturday night.

With this win, the three-match series has been levelled at 1-1.

England won the toss and elected to field first.

John Turner got his first international wickets as openers Brandon King (7) and Evin Lewis (4) departed early, reducing WI to 12/2.

Keacy Carty and skipper Shai Hope put on a show with the bat, taking WI to 50-run mark in 11.2 overs and the 100-run mark in 22.3 overs.

Hope reached his fifty in 66 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Also, Carty reached his fourth ODI fifty in 62 balls, with four boundaries.

WI reached the 150-run mark in 29.3 overs.

The 143-run partnership betweeen Carty and Hope was ended with Adil Rashid cleaning the former's stumps for 71 in 77 balls, with five fours and a six. WI was 155/3 in 30.2 overs.

Sherfane Rutherford was next up on the crease and he along with Hope took WI to 200-run mark in 36 overs. Rutherford was breathing fire with the bat, scoring his half-century, fourth-successive in ODIs, in just 35 balls with four boundaries and three sixes.

The 79-run partnership between Rutherford and Hope was ended by Livingstone, removing the former for 54 in 36 balls, with Dan Mousley taking a fine catch at deep extra cover. WI was 234/4 in 39.5 overs.

WI reached the 250-run mark in 41.4 overs. Hope made his 17th ODI century in 118 balls, with six fours and three sixes. Shimron Hetmyer (24 in 11 balls, with three sixes) delivered an impactful cameo while Hope was the sixth wicket to fall to Jofra Archer for 117 in 127 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. WI was 297/6 in 47 overs.

Cameos from Roston Chase (20* in 22 balls, with two fours) and Matthew Forde (23* in 11 balls, with three sixes) powered WI to 328/6 in their 50 overs.

Turner (2/42) and Rashid (2/62) were the pick of the bowlers for England. Livingstone and Archer got one scalp each.

In the run-chase of 329 runs, England did lose Will Jacks (12) and Jordan Cox (4) for low scores, but Phil Salt was firing runs at the other end, putting a 44-run stand with Bethell for third wicket that helped WI cross the 100-run mark in 18.3 overs. Salt fell for 59 in 59 balls, with eight fours to Matthew Forde, who had earlier removed Jacks. England was 107/3 in 20.1 overs.

Bethell reached his maiden ODI fifty in 51 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes, having a 53-run stand with Livingstone, before falling to Chase with a fine catch from Jayden Seales at long-off for 55 runs.

Sam Curran and Livingstone unleashed a hitting masterclass, putting on a 140-run partnership in just 105 balls. The stand ended with Forde getting Curran for 52 in 52 balls, with three fours and a six. England was 300/5 in 45.3 overs.

Livingstone went on a six-hitting spree, reaching his maiden ODI ton in 77 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes. He ended unbeaten on a winning note at 124* in 85 balls, with five fours and nine sixes alongside Mousley (4*) with 15 balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

Forde (3/48) delivered a fine bowling performance in his eight overs, with Alzarri Joseph and Chase getting a wicket. However, it was not enough to prevent a loss.

Livingstone won the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round show.

