LLC 2024: India Capitals to face Southern Super Stars; eye second straight win

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 24 : India Capitals are gearing up for their second challenge as they face Southern Super Stars in the fifth match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on Wednesday.

Following a thrilling 1-run victory over Toyam Hyderabad in their opening game, the India Capitals are now aiming for a second consecutive win under the able leadership of their new captain, Ian Bell.

The fifth game of LLC season 3 between India Capitals and Southern Super Stars will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on Wednesday from 7 PM IST. Fans can also live stream the match on FanCode.

Speaking about the upcoming clash, India Capitals captain Ian Bell said, "We're coming off an exciting win in our first match, and the team's confidence is high. The Southern Super Stars are a strong side, but we're focused on our game plan. The key will be executing our skills with consistency, and we're ready for the challenge."

In their opening game, the Capitals posted a competitive total of 185/5 against Toyam Hyderabad, powered by a brilliant 60 off 35 balls from the Man of the Match Ben Dunk and valuable contributions from Colin de Grandhomme (31* off 23) and Ashley Nurse (30 off 19). With a strong bowling performance, the Capitals managed to defend the total, with standout bowling figures from Rahul Sharma (2/21) and Dhawal Kulkarni (2/41), to win by 1 run.

India Capitals all-rounders Ashley Nurse and Colin de Grandhomme, along with Ben Dunk and wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha, will be the key players to watch in this match. The bowling unit, led by Rahul Sharma, Chirs Mpofu, and Dhawal Kulkarni, will aim to contain the Southern Super Stars' batting lineup.

Southern Super Stars, led by Dinesh Karthik, are coming off a convincing 26-run victory in their opening match against Gujarat Giants. With momentum on their side, the Super Stars will be aiming for another win, relying on key batters like Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel, Martin Guptill, Kedar Jadhav, and Hamilton Masakadza. On the bowling front, they'll be counting on Abdur Razzak, Pawan Negi, and Suranga Lakmal to make an impact.

India Capitals Squad for LLC 2024: Ian Bell (C), Kirk Edwards, Dwayne Smith, Ben Dunk, Naman Ojha, Colin de Grandhomme, Iqbal Abdulla, Dhruv Raval, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ashley Nurse, Parwinder Awana, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal, Chirs Mpofu, Barinder Saran, Bharat Chipli, and Faiz Fazal.

Southern Super Stars Squad: Dinesh Karthik (C), Elton Chigumbura, Hamilton Masakadza, Pawan Negi, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Shreevats Goswami, Hamid Hassan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chirag Gandhi, Suboth Bhati, Robin Bist, Jesal Kari, Chaturanga de Silva, and Monu Kumar.

India Capitals will be looking to secure back-to-back wins and further solidify their position in the league standings as they continue their journey through the Legends League Cricket 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor