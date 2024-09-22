LLC 2024: Wyk's blistering knock helps Gujarat Greats register their first win

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 22 : Banking on Morne van Wyk's blistering century, the Gujarat Greats registered their maiden win in their first game of the Legends League Cricket 2024 by defeating Toyam Hyderabad by 8 wickets with 3 balls to spare.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Chadwick Walton and George Worker opened the innings for Toyam Hyderabad. They lost their first wicket at the score of 19 when George Worker was dismissed for 13 from 8 balls.

Chadwick Walton could only add 17 from 12 before getting dismissed by Liam Plunkett. At a point of time, they were 36/3 in 4.2 overs. Skipper Suresh Raina, along with Rikki Clarke, added 46 runs for the fourth wicket. While Raina played a valiant innings of 44 from 27 balls, Rikki Clarke made 15 from 17 balls.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann scored 27 from 19 balls. Towards the end, Peter Trego remained unbeaten on 36 from 25 balls to help his team post a total of 172/7 in 20 overs.

For Gujarat Greats, Liam Plunkett (2/25), Manan Sharma (2/37) and Seekkuge Prasanna (2/28) were the pick of the bowlers. Shannon Gabriel took one wicket in the innings.

Chasing a target of 173 on the board, Morne van Wyk and skipper Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for Gujarat Greats. They added 83 runs for the first wicket before Dhawan was dismissed for 21 from 20 balls by Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Morne van Wyk was then joined by Lendl Simmons in the middle. The duo added 63 runs for the second wicket before Lendl Simmons was dismissed for 20 from 18 balls. Morne van Wyk went onto complete his century and remained unbeaten on 116* from 69 balls. Yashpal Singh also remained not out on 13* from 11 balls.

For Toyam Hyderabad, Isuru Udana took 1/24 in his 4 overs. Gurkeerat Singh Mann bagged 1/17 in 4 overs. No other bowlers managed to trouble the batters in the second inning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor