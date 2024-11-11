Lockie Ferguson ruled out of New Zealand's ODI series against Sri Lanka, Milne called in as replacement

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Lockie Ferguson will return to New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury during their series-levelling victory against Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Sunday.

After his latest setback, the 33-year-old speedster has been ruled out of the three ODIs, which will begin on Wednesday in Dambulla.

Ferguson recently returned to on-field action from a right hamstring injury. With his remarkable hat-trick, the experienced quick was heavily involved in New Zealand's successful 108-run defence in the second T20I.

His heroics with the ball ensured that New Zealand bounced back from a 0-1 deficit to make the series 1-1.

A statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that Ferguson left the field after experiencing discomfort while bowling his second over.

"An initial medical assessment indicated that he would not be fit enough to take part in the upcoming 50-over matches," the statement added.

After his latest injury, Ferguson will return home for scans, which will determine the extent of the injury and the period of rehabilitation required.

Experienced quick Adam Milne has been called into the squad to replace Ferguson. He will link up with the New Zealand squad in Dambulla on Tuesday.

"We're gutted for Lockie. He showed in the space of just two overs what an asset he is with the ball, and he's also brought a lot of leadership to this group, so he'll be a big miss heading into an important ODI series for us. To be ruled out so early in a tour is always tough to take, but we're hopeful his recovery will be short, and he'll be back out on the field in no time," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

While addressing Ferguson's replacement, Stead added, "Adam is a like-for-like replacement who brings genuine pace and plenty of international experience, so we're looking forward to welcoming him into the group."

Milne will form an inexperienced bowling unit alongside Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith for the three ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor