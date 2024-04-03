"Look mom I can fly...": LSG's Mayank Yadav following match-winning spell against RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 : Following his side's 28-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) pace sensation Mayank Yadav expressed happiness with his performance, with a heartwarming social media post.

A three-wicket haul by Mayank and a barrage of top-class pace bowling destroyed the RCB top order and helped LSG hand the home side their third loss at M Chinnnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Following the win, Mayank took to Instagram and wrote, "Look mom I can fly".

Within just two matches, Mayank has gathered headlines for his sheer pace, touching the bowling speeds of 150 kmph-plus consistently. During the match against RCB, Yadav bagged three wickets in his four-over spell, giving only 14 runs. Following his remarkable spell, the pacer was named the 'Player of the Match'.

The LSG seamer scripted history at the age of 21 as he became the first bowler in the history of IPL to win the 'Player of the Match' award in their first two matches.

He clocked 156.7 kph during the game against RCB and bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament, breaking his own record made during the Punjab Kings match which was his debut, where he clocked 155.8 kmph. During his debut game, he took 3/27 in four overs.

It is not just Mayank's pace that has many terming him as the next big Indian pace prospect, it is also the control over his line and length and intimidation that he has produced in a matter of couple of matches which stands out.

His consecutive three-wicket hauls in his first two games also helped him enter the elite list of players. Yadav became the sixth bowler to scalp three-plus wicket hauls in each of their first two IPL matches. The 21-year-old pacer now has embarked his name along with Lasith Malinga, Amit Singh, Mayank Markande, and Jofra Archer.

Coming to the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. Openers Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul (20 in 14 balls, with two sixes) gave LSG a measured start with a 53-run opening stand. There was a 56-run stand between Kock and Marcus Stoinis (24 in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) which helped LSG cross the 100-run mark. RCB bowlers did put pressure on the batting towards the end, but Nicholas Pooran (40* in 21 balls, with a four and five sixes) finished off well for LSG, taking them to 181/5 in their 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB.

Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Reece Topley took a wicket each for RCB. In the run chase, openers Virat Kohli (22 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) and Faf Du Plessis (19 in 13 balls, with three fours) started off with a 40-run opening stand. But a game-changing spell from Mayank Yadav (3/14) put RCB on the backfoot, reducing them to 94/5. Mahipal Lomror (33 in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (29 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) tried to put up a fight, but RCB could score just 153 in 19.4 overs.

Besides Mayank, Naveen-ul-Haq (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Siddarth, Yash Thakur and Stoinis got a wicket each.

Mayank got the 'Player of the Match' for his spell. RCB is in the ninth spot with a win and two losses, giving them three points. LSG is in the fourth place with two wins and a loss, giving them a four points.

