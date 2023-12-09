"Looking forward to donning red and gold": Kate Cross reacts on joining RCB in WPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : England pacer Kate Cross, who joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 30 lakh at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, appreciated WPL's efforts of empowering women's game and said that she is looking forward to don the red and the gold jersey of RCB.

"Kate Cross from England is next. ...And she is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 30 Lakhs," tweeted WPL.

"Absolutely delighted to have seen that I've been picked up in the auction to represent Bangalore. Looking forward to donning the red and the gold. Always been a huge fan of the IPL and obviously the WPL last year. Love what it's doing for the women's game and can't wait to be involved," Kate Cross told RCB in an statement.

Kate has played 82 matches for England across all formats and has picked up 114 wickets. In 16 T20Is, she has picked up 11 wickets with the best figures of 2/18.

Indian spinner Ekta Bisht, who has represented 'Women in Blue' in 106 matches and picked up 154 wickets, was picked up by RCB for Rs 60 lakhs. She has 53 wickets in 42 T20Is, with the best figures of 4/21.

"Thank you RCB for showing faith in me, I am super excited to join the team," Bisht told RCB.

"India's Ekta Bisht is next with a base price of INR 30 Lakhs. The @RCBTweets have her with a winning bid of INR 60 Lakhs," tweeted WPL.

Left-handed batter Trisha Poojitha from Hyderabad was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakhs.

"Trisha Poojitha is SOLD to @Giant_Cricket for a base price of INR 10 Lakhs. #TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted WPL.

All the vacant slots in the five franchises in the WPL have been filled at the Saturday auction in Mumbai.

