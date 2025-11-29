Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 29 : Indian stand-in captain KL Rahul has shed light on leading the side during the three-match ODI series against South Africa in the absence of injured Shubman Gill.

Rahul will be leading the side during the three-match ODI series, starting in Ranchi on November 30, after the 26-year-old Gill suffered a neck spasm during the second day of the opening Test in Kolkata against South Africa. Gill was taken to the hospital after he retired hurt in the first innings after facing just three deliveries.

Gill was ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati and also from the three-match ODI series against the Proteas after not recovering on time.

Speaking during the pre-match conference, Rahul revealed that when he was informed he would be leading the side just a day before the announcement. He added that he is looking forward to taking the responsibility.

"Just a day before the announcement, I was told that the opportunity might come, and I might have to lead. I have captained the side before. It is very exciting. I look forward to enjoying that responsibility. I have always enjoyed taking on responsibility and making the right decisions for the team. That's about it. I don't think too much about it," Rahul said.

Speaking about where he will bat, Rahul said, "I will be batting in the same position. I've been playing at number 6 since the Champions Trophy. I will be batting there, and obviously, there are all-rounders like (Ravindra) Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy. We have all these options. We'll see what the best XI is, and we'll make that decision in the evening, and you'll find out tomorrow."

Rahul has scored 243 runs at number six in 10 innings, with a highest score of 42 not out and an average of 40.50.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain) (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor