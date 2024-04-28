"Looking forward to it, if...": Harry Brook opens up about featuring in England's T20 WC squad

New Delhi [India], April 28 : England's rising young batter Harry Brook is "looking forward" to delivering performances in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies if he gets selected in the squad.

Brook was an integral part of England's 2022 T20 World Cup winning squad. England skipper Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott will announce their provisional squad on Tuesday (April 30) according to ESPNcricinfo.

Ahead of the provisional squad announcement, Brook expressed his excitement about featuring in the marquee event and is keen to "produce goods" for the Three Lions yet again.

"I'm looking forward to it, if selected. We join up at the end of next month. I'm looking forward to being back with the lads and hopefully producing the goods for England again," Brook told the ECB Reporters Network as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Brook has been reaching new heights after making a return to competitive cricket since his grandmother passed away in March this year.

His grandmother, Pauline, fell ill in January and Brook subsequently withdrew from England's squad for the India Test tour while citing personal reasons and later on the Delhi Capital's squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League after the death of his grandmother.

Brook made his return to cricket in the County Championship with Yorkshire. On his return he scored a 69-ball century against Leicestershire and celebrated it by looking towards the sky.

On Saturday, he scored his second century (126*) in the ongoing County Championship against Derbyshire at Headingley.

"Both of those hundreds [for Yorkshire this season] and all of the runs I've scored so far this year are all dedicated to her," Brook said while dedicating his two centuries to his late grandmother.

"When I came home from Abu Dhabi, it was a very tough time, and I'm glad I did come home. Obviously, it was a big decision to make. I hadn't played hundreds of games for England, so to just turn down a big Test tour like that [India] was a big decision to make. But she comes before all of that. She would have come out there a couple of years ago, so I had to come back and support her as much as I could. I managed to take her out for a coffee and whatnot in that first week I was back," Brook stated.

"I was still training with a mindset of trying to get back out for the last couple of Tests, all being well. It all disintegrated fairly quickly, so that didn't happen. I just tried to support her as best as I could and everyone around us," Brook added.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, England will host Pakistan for a four-match T20I series which will kick off on May 22 at Headingley Carnegie.

