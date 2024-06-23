Looking forward to playing more big teams: US' Aaron Jones after conceding loss against England

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 23 : After his side's massive 10-wicket defeat against England in the Super Fours match of the T20 World Cup 2024, United States stand-in skipper Aaron Jones said that they are looking forward to playing more big teams in the future.

Aaron was sluggish in the game against England on Sunday. He played a 10-run knock from 16 balls at a strike rate of 62.50. The US stand-in skipper smashed 2 fours during his time on the crease.

Speaking after the match, Aaron accepted that the US failed to perform in their previous two matches of the tournament.

"Hard game to get to grips, to be honest. We did not have a good last two games, something for us to talk about when we go back to USA but that's how it goes. Looking forward to playing more big teams," Aaron said.

He showered praise on England spinner Adil Rashid and said that he is very experienced. The US cricketer added that their shot selection was not good in the game.

"Wicket was a bit sticky, Rashid very experienced, very good bowler. Our shot selection was not good, we knew he was the dangerman. Something to look into and we definitely will come back harder," he added.

He further added that their performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 will open the eyes of the American public.

"This is our first World Cup, lot of people did not think we will be here playing against England, West Indies and the big boys. Hopefully, this will open the eyes of the American public. We've got a lot of calls and messages of support during this World Cup. I see us getting bigger and better from here," he further added.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl against the United States.

Nitish Kumar (30 runs from 24 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) was the standout batter as he scored the most runs among his teammates. Kumar's knock powered the US to 115 in the first inning.

Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he picked up four wickets and gave 10 runs in his three-over spell at an economy rate of 3.50. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid also bagged two wickets in their respective spells. Reece Topley and Liam Livingstone took one wicket each.

During the run chase, Philip Salt (25* runs from 21 balls, 2 fours) and Jos Buttler (83* runs from 38 balls, 6 fours and 7 sixes) opened for the Three Lions and made a 117-run stand and helped England clinch a 10-wicket win over the United States.

Chris Jordan and skipper Jos Buttler shined in the game for the Three Lions which helped them to book their place in the semis of the marquee event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor