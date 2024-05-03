"Looking forward to playing with you again": Mustafizur's message for Dhoni as he heads back home from IPL

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Chennai Super Kings leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Mustafizur Rahman, has left the defending champions camp after his No Objection Certificate (NOC) expired.

On Friday, the Bangladesh player took to Instagram and shared a special message for the franchise icon MS Dhoni.

Mustafizur shared a picture with the iconic wicketkeeper in which both of them were holding a CSK jersey. A message was also written for Mustafizur on the jersey, "With luv to Fizz."

In his caption, Mustafizur thanked the 41-year-old for the "valuable tips" he provided and for the faith Dhoni kept in him every time.

"Thanks for everything Mahi bhai. It was a special feeling to share the same dressing room with a legend like you. Thanks for keeping faith in me every time. Appreciating your valuable tips, I will remember those things. Looking forward to meeting and playing with you again soon," Mustafizur wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6gKZ8BP9-T/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Mustafizur's NOC was originally set to expire on April 30, but it was extended till May 1 which made him available for CSK's clash against Punjab Kings at Chepauk.

"We had given Mustafizur a leave to play in the IPL till April 30, but since Chennai has a match on May 1, we have extended his leave by a day upon receiving a request from Chennai and the BCCI," Shahriar Nafees, BCB's deputy manager of cricket operations, said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

In the ongoing season, Mustafizur featured in nine matches and took 14 wickets at an economy of 9.26 and a bowling average of 22.71.

The left-arm pacers' best bowling figures in the ongoing season are 4/29.

On the back of strong performances in the IPL, Mustafizur could be a key figure for Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, beginning on June 1.

Bangladesh will play a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe to gear up and finetune their squad for the marquee event.

Both teams will play the first T20I on Friday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong.

