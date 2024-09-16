"Looking to exceed my performance...": Easwaran after historic Duleep Trophy ton

Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 16 : India and Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran expressed happiness after scoring a century in the Duleep Trophy match against India C, saying that he looks forward to doing even better in his next match.

Easwaran made history with a stunning 157 score in the Duleep Trophy 2024 Clash Between India B and India C at Anantapur recently. This quickfire century cemented Easwaran's place among the best players in domestic cricket. Easwaran captain of the India B team made history as after 21 years, the cricketer has carried bat through the innings in Duleep trophy and left his mark on the annals of Indian cricket.

Despite India C's formidable 525 in the first innings, Easwaran led his team with incredible tenacity and determination. With an opening partnership of 100-plus runs, Easwaran stayed at the crease, battling tough conditions against a strong bowling display, including an outstanding performance from India C's Anshul Kamboj. Abhimanyu Easwaran's century proved crucial in helping India B remain competitive in the match, which ended in a draw.

Reflecting on his performance and the team's efforts, Easwaran said, "This was quite an important match for me and my team. With such a large score of 525 to overcome, we knew the depth in our batting gave us a chance. The plan was simpleif two or three of us could form solid partnerships and each score a hundred, we were confident we could reach the target. Unfortunately, our opening partnership was only 100 plus runs, and after that, it became difficult to score centuries."

He added, "My personal target was to stay in front of the wicket as long as I could without getting out. Additionally, I focused on gathering as much information on the bowlers so I could share it with my teammates, ensuring we were all on the same page. Anshul Kamboj bowled really well, but I've gained a lot of confidence from this innings."

Speaking on his return to the game after an injury, Easwaran shared, "This is my second match after spending 2.5 months at the National Cricket Academy due to injury, so scoring a century feels good. I'm looking forward to exceeding my performance in the next match and winning the trophy, which is our ultimate target."

In three innings in the Duleep Trophy so far, Easwaran has scored 174 runs.

