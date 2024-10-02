New Delhi [India], October 2 : Following India's destructive batting against Bangladesh in the second innings of the Kanpur Test, former England skipper Michael Vaughan took a dig at the host for copying the batting approach to that of the Three Lions.

The hosts scored 285 runs for the loss of nine wickets in just 34.4 overs before declaring their innings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle-order batter KL Rahul made valuable fifties for their side.

The Rohit Sharma-led side broke many records at the time of their batting. They scored the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 runs in the history of the longest format so far.

"Gamball looks very similar to Bazball to me. I did notice that yesterday (Day 4 of India-Bangladesh Test) when it was happening. This is good to watch. So I tweeted, 'I see England are playing Bazball.' It had 1.2 million views and had 2000 responses. Can you look at any legalities of this. Do England charge them for this?" Vaughan said while speaking at the Club Praire Fire Poadcast.

Further, the 49-year-old further stated that Team India is copying the English team and are now becoming 'Bazballers.'

"I've to say, this is a remarkable Test match. India went out to bat and look Indian cricket is fantastic with everything they deliver. It is great to see India now becoming Bazballers. They got 285 in 34.4 overs, so they copied England. It's off the scale to think that India are now copying England, that is terrific," the former right-hand batter added.

Recapping the match, after two days of missed action, Bangladesh, having put to bat first by India, resumed their innings on day four. Momimul Haque (107 in 194 balls, with 17 fours and a six) hit a century that took Bangladesh to 233. Jasprit Bumrah picked up three, while Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep picked up two. Ravindra Jadeja got one scalp.

With a relentless hunger for piling up runs on the board, India went after Bangladesh bowlers and declared on a score of 285/9. Yashasvi Jaiswal (72 in 51 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) and KL Rahul (68 in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) hit quickfire fifties, while Rohit (23), Virat Kohli (47) and Shubman Gill (39) also played quickfire knocks. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib al Hasan picked up four wickets each.

With a 52-run lead, India's bowlers delivered a performance that forced the visitors to scamper for survival. Shadnam Islam did score a half-century, but Bangladesh folded on 146. Ashwin, Jadeja, and Bumrah got three scalps each.

India comfortably chased down the target of 95 runs and clinched a 7-wicket win, with Jaiswal (51 in 45 balls with eight fours and a six) and Virat (29 in 37 balls, with four boundaries) being key scorers.

