Centurion [South Africa], December 30 : Following their loss to South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park on Sunday, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood revealed the reasons behind his team's defeat in the first match of the ongoing two-match series.

South Africa's victory earned them a place in their first-ever World Test Championship Final, which is set to take place at Lord's in June, as they defeated Pakistan by two wickets in the first Test of the series at Centurion.

"Extremely proud of the team. Going forward, we need to be ruthless. We were in a reasonable position twice. We could have extended the target while batting. We have pointed out areas for improvement. We lost wickets in clusters. We had them 8 down twice in both innings," Shan Masood said in the post-match presentation.

Masood further added, "We could have had an extra cushion when Jamal and Shakeel were at the crease yesterday. I am a huge believer in learning. We have to cross the line. We need to seize those moments. We have been making the same mistakes. We need efforts like Abbas'. Saud should have gotten a hundred if we had batted better."

In the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A half-century from Kamran Ghulam (54 off 71 balls, with eight fours and a six) helped Pakistan reach 211/10. Dane Paterson (5/61) and Corbin Bosch (4/63) were the standout bowlers for the Proteas.

The Proteas gained a 90-run first-innings lead, thanks to a half-century from Aiden Markram (89 off 144 balls, with 15 fours) and a brilliant unbeaten 81* off 93 balls, including 15 fours, from Corbin Bosch, taking them to 301. Khurram Shahzad (3/75) and Naseem Shah (3/92) were Pakistan's best bowlers.

In Pakistan's second innings, a drought-breaking fifty from Babar Azam (50 off 85 balls, with nine fours) and a solid knock from Saud Shakeel (84 off 113 balls, with 11 fours and a six) helped Pakistan reach 237/10, securing a 147-run lead. Marco Jansen (6/52) was the standout bowler for the Proteas.

Chasing 148 runs, South Africa was reduced to 99/8 despite contributions from Markram (37 off 63 balls, with six fours) and skipper Temba Bavuma (40 off 78 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Mohammad Abbas (6/54) was the star for Pakistan with the ball.

However, a crucial 51-run stand between Kagiso Rabada (31* off 26 balls, with five fours) and Jansen (16* off 24 balls, with three fours) led the Proteas to a landmark victory.

