"Lot of confidence to take into 5th Test": Parthiv Patel highlights India's fightback in 4th game

New Delhi [India], July 29 : Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that India put up a commendable performance in the fourth Test, despite the challenges they faced early in the match. While reflecting on the team's overall showing, Parthiv felt there wasn't much he would look to change, barring a particular phase during England's first innings.

"Looking at the way India played this Test match, there's not much I would change but if you ask what could have been done better, I'd say the phase on Day 2 when England batted," JioHotstar expert Parthiv said.

He noted that India's bowling during that stretch lacked the sharpness and precision.

"During that period, India's bowling lacked consistency and was a bit wayward on both sides of the wicket. That's where some correction was possible," he pointed out.

England's first-innings score of 669 left India with a mountain to climb, but Parthiv lauded the team's character and resilience in the face of tough circumstances.

"Otherwise, this has been a very good Test match for India, especially considering how things unfolded after the toss," he noted.

"Almost everything seemed to go against India when India went in to bat, the clouds were overhead; when England came out to bat, the sun was shining bright," he remarked, underlining the contrasting conditions that made India's task even harder.

Despite the odds, Parthiv praised the Indian team's spirited fightback, which he believes bodes well ahead of the series finale.

"Still, the way India fought back, there's a lot of confidence to take into the 5th Test," he said, acknowledging the mental strength the team showed after being pushed into the corner.

On the final day, Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 107, and Washington Sundar calmly brought up his maiden century with 101 not out. The duo's unbroken 203-run stand helped India save the match and keep the series alive going into the final Test.

After the conclusion of the four Tests, India remains alive, trailing 1-2 as both teams return to London for one last contest of the five-match series. In the series opener at Headingley and the third Test at Lord's, India were outbowled by the hosts, leading to their downfall.

India forced a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester to stay hot on England's heels as the gruelling series heads towards its conclusion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor